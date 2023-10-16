President Biden: “Israel Has To Go After Hamas.”

The Israel-Hamas conflict is set to intensify as Israel contemplates a ground invasion of Gaza, where a worsening humanitarian crisis is unfolding. Israel has conducted a series of airstrikes on the Palestinian territory following rocket attacks by Hamas militants and their incursion into Israel last weekend.

During an interview with “60 Minutes,” President Biden acknowledged Israel’s need to respond, stating that “Israel has to go after Hamas.” However, he cautioned against a full-scale Israeli occupation of Gaza, describing it as a significant error.

The United Nations reported that nearly a million Gaza residents have been displaced since the war began. Many followed Israel’s advice to seek refuge in the southern part of the territory, as essential supplies like food, water, and fuel have become scarce. The sole exit from Gaza, the Rafah border crossing leading to Egypt, remains closed.

The death toll on both sides of the conflict continues to rise. Israel’s military stated that Hamas’ attacks and ongoing rocket fire from Gaza have claimed the lives of over 1,300 individuals, including at least 276 troops, and left 3,200 others injured. In Gaza, the Health Ministry reported that Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 2,670 people and injuries to at least 9,600.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that the death toll includes 30 U.S. citizens, with 13 Americans still unaccounted for.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that 155 people have been taken captive by Hamas, and it is believed that some Americans may be among them.