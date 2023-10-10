President Biden Condemns Hamas Attack On Israel, Vows Support

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House October 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the largest surprise attack from Gaza in a generation, sending thousands of missiles and an unknown number of fighters by land, who shot and kidnapped Israelis in communities near the Gaza border. The attack prompted retaliatory strikes on Gaza and a declaration of war by the Israeli prime minister. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. — President Joe Biden condemned the militant group Hamas on Tuesday for its recent attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip, describing it as “sheer evil.” The attack has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including at least 14 American citizens.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss the situation. During the call, President Biden discussed the actions taken by the United States and its allies to support Israel in the aftermath of the attack. He expressed deep concern over reports of torture inflicted by militants on innocent civilians.

Biden stated, “Our hearts may be broken, but our resolve is clear,” and reassured, “Let there be no doubt. The United States has Israel’s back. We’ll make sure the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow, as we always have.”

The President emphasized his shock over the scale and brutality of the Hamas assault, which included land, sea, and air attacks and caught Israeli and U.S. intelligence off guard. The attack has resulted in hundreds of Israeli casualties.

In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in hundreds of casualties among Palestinians in the densely populated 141-square mile area, one of the poorest places in the world. The death toll was expected to rise as Israel continued its airstrikes, and thousands of Palestinians sought refuge in U.N. shelters.

President Biden announced that he has directed his team to share intelligence and military expertise with Israel. He also confirmed that the U.S. believes that Americans are among the hostages taken by Hamas, emphasizing the safety of Americans as a top priority.

The White House has already begun delivering crucial munitions and military equipment to Israel, and the Pentagon is reviewing its inventories to provide further support.

The Ford carrier strike group has arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean, ready to provide air support and long-range strike options if requested by Israel. Its presence is also aimed at preventing the conflict from escalating into a broader regional conflict.

The Pentagon has outlined that U.S. warplanes, destroyers, and cruisers accompanying the Ford will conduct maritime and air operations, including intelligence collection, interdictions, and long-range strikes.

In addition to the Ford, the U.S. is sending the cruiser USS Normandy and destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. The U.S. is also augmenting Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed that a small group of U.S. special operations forces is working with the Israelis to assist with planning and intelligence as part of the U.S. response.