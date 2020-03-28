      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Powell’s Books Back In Business

Mar 28, 2020 @ 7:18am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just 10 days ago, the reality was grim for Portland’s iconic Powell’s Books.  Now, the store has new life.

The company closed all five of its Portland-area stores and let go hundreds of employees.  That’s when the community responded.

The online sales and support on social media has allowed Powell’s to re-hire more than 100 full-time employees.  The stores are still closed as the company feels they cannot honor the social distancing guidelines.

CEO Emily Powell posted this message Friday:

Powell’s Book was founded in 1971.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 economy layoffs Powell's Books
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro