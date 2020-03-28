Powell’s Books Back In Business
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just 10 days ago, the reality was grim for Portland’s iconic Powell’s Books. Now, the store has new life.
The company closed all five of its Portland-area stores and let go hundreds of employees. That’s when the community responded.
The online sales and support on social media has allowed Powell’s to re-hire more than 100 full-time employees. The stores are still closed as the company feels they cannot honor the social distancing guidelines.
CEO Emily Powell posted this message Friday:
Powell’s Book was founded in 1971.