Portland Woman In Nebraska Jail After Leaping From Speeding SUV
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) – An Oregon woman survived leaping out of a sport utility vehicle traveling along Interstate 80 in northwest Nebraska and now faces drug charges along with two others in the vehicle.
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called Tuesday morning to a theft and assault at a truck stop in Sidney.
The suspects had left and when a trooper tried to stop their vehicle on the freeway, it slowed to about 50 mph and a woman jumped out and started running.
A trooper caught the woman, identified as 20-year-old Kaniya Coleman of Portland.
The SUV then stopped and troopers arrested 22-year-old driver Quavaria Griffin, of Portland, and 27-year-old passenger Ellis Dickerson of Whitehall, Pennsylvania.
Coleman was treated for her injuries.