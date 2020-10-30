Portland Street Car Gets Wrapped
Portland Streetcar is showcasing Black art on some of it vehicle’s. The exterior wrap displays original work from local artist Edmund Holmes’ collection entitled “Black Shield: Love Over Hate and Equality”
A 2019 survey found that 32% of Portland Streetcar riders identify as non-white, and the new vehicle wrap is intended to support Portland’s Black community, and illustrate Portland Streetcar’s support for racial justice.
Andrew Plambeck with Portland Street Car, says it’s about making a difference and not a dollar.
Portland Streetcar has previously wrapped only one other vehicle, and that was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019.