Portland Police Respond To Shooting In NE Portland

Portland, Ore — A resident shot someone trying to break into their home early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland.
Portland Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue, shortly after midnight.
They found an Adult male a few blocks away with an apparent gun shot wound. While officers applied a tourniquet to the arm of the man, they got a call from the resident reporting their involvement.
According to Police, the resident said they shot the man after he entered their home. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
The resident cooperated with officers during their investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact detectives at (503) 823-2079.