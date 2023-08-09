KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Portland Man Walks and Talks for Recovery

August 9, 2023 6:43AM PDT
Photo by Bo Brinson

It’s not always talking about mistakes you made in life, especially when they’re big ones.   Bo Brinson of Portland does.  It’s part of the road to recovery he’s been on, and it helps him relate to people he’s now paid to help with their addictions.   Brinson works with Oregon Recovers, which bills itself as a movement of people in recovery, their friends and family, and the healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of Oregon’s addiction crisis.

Brinson organizes the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year: Walk For Recovery.   It’s in several locations around Oregon next month.   Brinson says life has changed a lot for him in the last few years.  You can hear his story here:

 

