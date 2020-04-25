      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Portland Man Finds World War Two Era Tank Munition In Basement

Apr 25, 2020 @ 11:24am

Portland Police say they headed to the 2000 block of Southeast 22nd Avenue to safely remove of a suspicious item found by a home owner.

The man said he was cleaning out the basement of his home in Ladd’s Addition when he found what looked to be a military grade munition.

Officers responded and secured the area.

After evaluation, it was determined there was no immediate risk to the public.

The Explosives Disposal Unit determined the item was a three and a half inch anti-tank munition from the World War Two era.

They say it was inert.

TAGS
news northwest Oregon Portland Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro