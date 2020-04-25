Portland Man Finds World War Two Era Tank Munition In Basement
Portland Police say they headed to the 2000 block of Southeast 22nd Avenue to safely remove of a suspicious item found by a home owner.
The man said he was cleaning out the basement of his home in Ladd’s Addition when he found what looked to be a military grade munition.
Officers responded and secured the area.
After evaluation, it was determined there was no immediate risk to the public.
The Explosives Disposal Unit determined the item was a three and a half inch anti-tank munition from the World War Two era.
They say it was inert.