Portland Fire Tries Out New Hybrid Fire Truck
PORTLAND, Ore.–
In support of the City’s climate action goals, Portland Fire & Rescue is excited to test a new hybrid electric Concept Fire Truck (CFT) built by Rosenbauer on Monday, January 13th. The CFT Engine will be on display at City Hall from 11:45-12:45 pm. Portland Fire will then test drive the hybrid engine for operational performance and pump capabilities at Portland International Raceway at 1:00 pm. Rosenbauer representatives from Austria and the US will be available to answer questions.
The Rosenbauer CFT is equipped with two electric motors, which considerably reduce the noise and pollutant load compared to ordinary fire vehicles. Its electric drive is enough for 30 minutes of electrical operation and can also drive the extinguishing water pump. For a smooth and longer deployment, an additional diesel-operated range extender is installed in combination with a generator. The eco-efficient diesel engine produces significantly lower exhaust emissions than a standard fire engine.