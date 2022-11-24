Portland Auditor Withdraws Fine Against Gonzalez’s Campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland City Auditor has reversed its determination that Rene Gonzalez’s city council campaign violated campaign finance limits by accepting a subsidized monthly rent for office space and parking spots owned by a campaign supporter.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the announcement comes a month after Oregon administrative law Judge Joe L. Allen revoked a $77,000 fine the city issued against Gonzalez’ campaign.

In his opinion, Allen said the discounted office space did not surpass the fair market value of the property and therefore did not qualify as an unreported campaign contribution.

The city must pay thousands of dollars it withheld from Gonzalez, who beat incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the city council race.