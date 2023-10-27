KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Pope Orders Vatican To Reopen Case Of Priest Accused Of Adult Abuse But Allowed To Keep Ministering

October 27, 2023 10:06AM PDT
Share
Pope Orders Vatican To Reopen Case Of Priest Accused Of Adult Abuse But Allowed To Keep Ministering
Credit: MGN

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has ordered the Vatican to reopen the case of a well-known priest-artist accused of sexually, psychologically and spiritually abusing adult women.

The Vatican says Francis has removed the statute of limitations on their claims to allow a canonical trial to proceed.

The announcement came just a day after the case of the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik again made headlines when a diocese in his native Slovenia confirmed it had welcomed him after he was expelled by his Jesuit order this summer.

A Vatican statement said Pope Francis’ abuse prevention commission had flagged “serious problems” in the way the case was handled, prompting Francis to act.

More about:
Pope
vatican

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.63%, Holding At Highest Level Since 2000
2

Oregon Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer Declines To Vote For Jim Jordan As Speaker Of The House
3

Two High School Students In Hillsboro Shot At House Party, One Died
4

Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set
5

Judge Fines Former President Trump $10,000 For Violating Limited Gag Order