Police Shooting Outside Vancouver Safeway Leaves One Person Dead

Vancouver, Wash. — On May 30, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a detective from the Vancouver Police Department Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) identified a suspect wanted for multiple recent armed robberies. The detective spotted the subject driving westbound in the 6700 block of E. Mill Plain Blvd. Two additional NRT detectives arrived at the scene, and the suspect was observed parking his vehicle and entering the Safeway at Mill Plain Blvd./Andresen Rd.

Several minutes later, the suspect exited the store and, upon seeing the police, dropped a bag of items and displayed a firearm. He then fled westbound through the parking lot. During the attempt to apprehend him, the suspect fired at the officers, who subsequently returned fire. The suspect was struck by gunfire, resulting in his death at the scene. No law enforcement officers sustained physical injuries.

Following standard protocol, the three Vancouver Police Detectives involved and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, led by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, will handle the ongoing investigation. The Vancouver Police Department has notified the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations as well.

In accordance with WAC 139-12, personnel from the Vancouver Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office will not participate in this investigation. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the case managing agency, and all future communications will be issued through the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

The Vancouver Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office will release the names of the officers and deputy involved at a later time, through the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. The identity of the deceased suspect will be disclosed by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office when deemed appropriate.

Once the investigation by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team concludes, the case will be forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for review.