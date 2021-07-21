      Weather Alert

Police Shoot Man In Downtown Portland Convenience Store

Jul 21, 2021 @ 10:41am
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. —  Police shot a man inside a downtown Portland convenience store on Tuesday night.

Officers were told the suspect had taken food from the store on Naito Parkway north of the Steel Bridge, laid down on the floor and refused to leave.

There was a shooting within 8 minutes of police arriving just before 10:00pm.

“This is a situation that no officer wants to face.  We are in the preliminary stages but will conduct a thorough investigation,” said Chief Chuck Lovell.

The man was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.  The officer who shot him is on leave and will be interviewed within 48 hours.

TAGS
Naito Parkway officer involved shooting Portland portland police
Popular Posts
Recovery Effort at Collapsed Florida Condo Building Could End Soon
Massive Bootleg Fire In Southern Oregon Sparked By Lightning
Father-In-Law Says He Pepper-Sprayed NFL's Richard Sherman
Brush Fire On 99E Between Oregon City & Canby Forces Evacuations
Police Investigating Death Of Jailed Woman
Connect With Us Listen To Us On