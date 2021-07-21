Police Shoot Man In Downtown Portland Convenience Store

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police shot a man inside a downtown Portland convenience store on Tuesday night.
Officers were told the suspect had taken food from the store on Naito Parkway north of the Steel Bridge, laid down on the floor and refused to leave.
There was a shooting within 8 minutes of police arriving just before 10:00pm.
“This is a situation that no officer wants to face. We are in the preliminary stages but will conduct a thorough investigation,” said Chief Chuck Lovell.
The man was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive. The officer who shot him is on leave and will be interviewed within 48 hours.