      Weather Alert

POLICE: Seattle Officer Accidentally Hits Pedestrian With Patrol Car

May 3, 2022 @ 10:21am

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say a Seattle police officer driving a patrol car struck a man crossing the street near Rainier Avenue South at South McClellan Street while the officer was responding to an armed robbery report.

The Seattle Times reports Seattle Police Detective Valerie Carson says the officer was pulling out of a driveway and hit the man, who was crossing in an unmarked area.

Carson says the department believes the officer had his lights and siren on as required while responding to incidents.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, Carson said.

The traffic collision investigation squad is investigating.

The officer’s name wasn’t released.

TAGS
officer Patrol car pedestrian police Seattle
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 Reopens After 2020 Wildfires
Washington Justices Unanimously Reject Gov. Inslee Recall Effort
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
Man Identified In Portland's 28th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On