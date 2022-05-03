POLICE: Seattle Officer Accidentally Hits Pedestrian With Patrol Car

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say a Seattle police officer driving a patrol car struck a man crossing the street near Rainier Avenue South at South McClellan Street while the officer was responding to an armed robbery report.
The Seattle Times reports Seattle Police Detective Valerie Carson says the officer was pulling out of a driveway and hit the man, who was crossing in an unmarked area.
Carson says the department believes the officer had his lights and siren on as required while responding to incidents.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, Carson said.
The traffic collision investigation squad is investigating.
The officer’s name wasn’t released.