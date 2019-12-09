Police Officers Involved in Deadly Shooting Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man Sunday outside a coffee shop on Portland’s southeast side.
The Portland Police Bureau says Officer Justin Raphael shot the man while Officer Daniel Leonard used less lethal force during the incident.
Police say the name of the person killed will be released after the medical examiner has identified him and the man’s family has been notified.
Police say officers were called to the scene on a report of a man with a knife in his hand in the street.
Officers approached the man and police say shortly thereafter reported that shots were fired.
The man died at the scene.