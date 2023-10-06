KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Police Find At Least 115 Bodies At Colorado “Green” Funeral Home Under Investigation

October 6, 2023 9:52AM PDT
Share
Police Find At Least 115 Bodies At Colorado “Green” Funeral Home Under Investigation
Credit: MGN

CAЏN CITY, Colo. (AP) — Police say they have found at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.

Authorities are investigating the Return to Nature Funeral Home outside Colorado Springs that performs “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said they are coordinating with other agencies to determine if there is any wrongdoing.

Family members who used the funeral home were asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

A woman who lives near the funeral home said Thursday that she had noticed a putrid smell in the area in recent weeks.

Authorities say they believe there is currently no health risk to the public.

More about:
Colorado
funeral
green
home

Popular Posts

1

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.49%, Its Highest Level Since December 2000
3

Providence Requiring Caregivers To Say Yes Or No To Newest COVID-19 Vaccine Or Face Possible Termination
4

Pop Star Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain
5

Higher Gas Prices Lift Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge, But Underlying Price Pressures Remain Mild