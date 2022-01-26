      Weather Alert

POLICE: Driver In Deadly Hit And Run Smoked Heroin While Talking To Officers After Crash

Jan 26, 2022 @ 10:49am
POULSBO, Wash. (AP) – The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a driver charged with striking and killing a cyclist riding on the shoulder of Central Valley Road was smoking heroin in the vehicle when a deputy arrested him shortly after the wreck.

Geoffrey Moore told the deputy he had fallen asleep behind the wheel and knew he had hit something but continued driving.

Moore was charged Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run for the death of John Skubic of Poulsbo.

Skubic was struck from behind while wearing bright neon yellow bicycle clothing.

He was declared dead at the scene.

