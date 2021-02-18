      Weather Alert

Police Confirm Body Found In Columbia River Is That Of Antonio Amaro-Lopez

Feb 18, 2021 @ 10:55am
Family Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family is heartbroken.  Their fears have been confirmed that their husband and father slid off the Glenn Jackson Bridge on Interstate 205 southbound into the icy Columbia River while driving home from work.

Authorities say the body inside a vehicle found in the river on Wednesday afternoon is that of 57-year-old Antonio Amaro-Lopez.  His family feared that he was the driver that witnesses reported went over the guardrail on the bridge into the water on Valentines Day.

His family says he texted them while on his way, but never made it home.  The family owns the restaurant Amaro’s Table in Hazel Dell.

A private salvage team discovered the vehicle using sonar and alerted police.

