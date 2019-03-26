Plea Deal Expected Today In Rainier Police Chief Murder Eight Years Ago

Columbia County, Oregon – Oregon’s longest unresolved case will reach a conclusion later today. Daniel Butts the man accused of murdering Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter 8 years ago, has agreed to a plea deal. Chief Painter was shot with his own gun after wrestling with the suspect in a stereo store parking lot in January 2011. KXL’s Mike Turner will be in the courtroom gathering the information today, detailing the terms of the deal, including the prison term facing Daniel Butts and both families reactions. We’ll have more on this developing story throughout the day on FM News 101.1 and KXL.com.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds and Mike Turner contributed to this report.

Read previous coverage here:

The Kalama man accused of killing the Rainier Police Chief more than seven years ago, is fit to go to trial. Columbia County District Court Judge Ted Grove handed down the ruling on Tuesday for Daniel Butts. His trial is scheduled for February 2019. In his ruling Judge Grove wrote that Butts does suffer from schizophrenia, but his symptoms have greatly diminished as a result of his current hospitalization and forced medication.

Will the man accused of killing an Oregon Police Chief be able to stand trial or not? It’s a question we’ve asked for seven years now. We may get some answers today. KXL’S Rosemary Reynolds has been following the story and is in St. Helens for the four day competency hearing that starts today. Daniel Butts is the Kalama man accused of murdering Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter. There are several potential outcomes.

Photo of Daniel Butts at hearing 2/6/18:

Chief Ralph Painter’s family has tried to stay positive and is hoping for closure.

The Daily News in Longview, Washington reports that according to Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Auxier, Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove set Butts’ trial date for February 2019. A competency hearing for Butts starts today Feb. 6, 2018, to determine whether or not he is fit to stand trial.

Butts has been in and out of Oregon State Hospital in Salem after he was ruled unfit to stand trial in 2013 and couldn’t assist in his own defense. He has since been forcibly medicated at Oregon State Hospital in hopes that he will become mentally competent to stand trial. If Butts is still found unfit to stand trial in February, his trial likely would be postponed again.

Auxier said the reasoning behind the year’s wait between the competency hearing and the trial date is due to the prosecution’s heavy caseload.

During the January 2011 shooting, Painter was responding to a car theft call at Rainier Sound Authority. When the chief arrived, he and Butts got into a struggle and Painter was shot in the head after Butts allegedly took Painter’s pistol.

Read more here: