Person Arrested After Firing A Gun At PDX

November 15, 2023 6:54AM PST
Portland, Ore. — Gunshots were reported within Portland International Airport Tuesday night.

Port of Portland police responded promptly to the incident and successfully apprehended a suspect. A Public Information Officer (PIO) assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to anyone’s safety in relation to the incident.

In a Wednesday morning update, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clarified that the shots were fired by a “non-ticketed individual” in the public area of the airport. Following the incident, TSA evacuated the B/C and D/E security checkpoints to ensure the safety of both its employees and travelers.

TSA also said that normal screening operations resumed after about 60 minutes.

