KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

People In Hawaii Jump Into Ocean To Escape Wildfires

August 9, 2023 9:36AM PDT
Share
People In Hawaii Jump Into Ocean To Escape Wildfires
Photo: MGN

HONOLULU (AP) — Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through parts of Hawaii, burning structures in historic Lahaina Town on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. The County of Maui tweeted, “Do NOT go to Lahaina Town,” hours before all roads in and out of West Maui’s biggest community were closed to everyone except emergency personnel. County spokesperson Mahina Martin said Wednesday that the fire is widespread in Lahaina, including on Front Street, a popular tourist destination. She says traffic has been very heavy as people try to evacuate, and officials ask people who aren’t in an evacuation areas to shelter in place.

Popular Posts

1

A Doctor Needs Medical Help Due To Daring To Walk In Portland
2

Oregon Governor Signs Seven Bills Into Law
3

Delays Expected On I-5 In Clark And Cowlitz Counties This Week
4

Deputy Shooting Suspect Identified
5

Oregon Governor Kotek Allows Self-Serve Gas Bill To Pass