Pedestrian Fatally Struck In Hit-and-Run On NE Highway 99 In Vancouver

Clark County, Wash. — In the early hours of December 2, 2023, at approximately 12:44 am, a witness contacted 911 to report a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on NE Highway 99 near the intersection with NE 82nd Street in Vancouver, WA. Witnesses on the scene observed the involved vehicle fleeing immediately after the incident.

First responders from Fire District 6, AMR, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) swiftly arrived at the location to find the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. Detectives from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit were dispatched to the scene and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Preliminary findings suggest that the pedestrian may have been attempting to cross the busy roadway in a poorly lit area without the presence of a crosswalk. The family of the deceased pedestrian has been notified.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public. Individuals with any video footage or information relevant to the investigation are urged to contact CCSO Detective Lau at [email protected]. The case is currently active, pending further investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.