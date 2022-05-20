      Weather Alert

Pac-12 Suffered 36% Decrease In Revenue For 2020-2021

May 20, 2022 @ 12:31pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Pac-12 Conference suffered a 36% decrease in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year due in large part to pandemic-related cancellations in football and basketball.

The conference announced it had total revenues of $344 million and distributions to member schools of $238 million.

The $19.8 million payouts per school represented a drop of 41% from the previous year.

The Pac-12 said the drop-offs stemmed from decreases in media rights and postseason bowl revenues due to game cancellations, lower event revenue with no fans and increases in costs for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

TAGS
basketball football pac 12 Revenue schools
