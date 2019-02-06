OSU Saves White Bengal Tiger!
By Lucinda Kay
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 5:29 AM
This is a first! Veterinary students and the lead surgeons at Oregon State University’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine treated an unusual patient Friday.

Nora, a rare white Bengal tiger needed a diagnostic CT scan and emergency surgery. I interviewed Dr. Katy Townsend, she tells me, “I’m a self proclaimed, crazy cat lady. This was an amazing experience.”

The team saved Nora and she’s already back home at WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills south of Molalla. You can read the whole article online.

