Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Decreases
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations, but an increase in deaths from the virus.
Between Monday, March 1st and Sunday, March 7th, daily cases dropped by 35% from the week before, while hospitalizations decreased by 15%.
Deaths, however jumped from 57 to 86.
Oregon’s percentage of positive tests last week was just 2.8%.
That’s the lowest number since Mid-November.