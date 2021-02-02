Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 964 New Cases, 1 More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 964 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
The OHA did not report new cases Sunday due to system maintenance, so today’s case counts include January 30th and January 31st.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (18), Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).
271 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today, while 64 of those patients are in ICU.
Over 438,00 doses of a vaccine have been administered.