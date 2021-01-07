Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 867 New Cases, 10 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 867 new COVID-19 cases.
However, the OHA says that number is lower than expected because of technical issues.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (30), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (15), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (71), Jefferson (20), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lake (10), Lane (76), Lincoln (7), Linn (33), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (3), Multnomah (17), Polk (27), Sherman (10), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (159), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (33) and Yamhill (34).
The OHA also reports 10 more deaths from the virus.
The deaths occurred between December 20th and January 5th and were people between 56 and 88 years of age.
462 Oregonians are hospitalized by COVID-19 Thursday.
That’s 18 fewer than Wednesday.
91 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 29 fewer than yesterday.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 5,249 more people received a vaccine today.
995 of those doses were second doses.
So as of January 7th, 66,920 people have received at least 1 dose.