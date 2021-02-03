Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 619 New Cases, 23 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 619 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 143,978 cases and 1,981 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (8), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (15), Harney (3), Hood River (7), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (18), Lake (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (5), Linn (10), Malheur (5), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (21), Sherman (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).
262 Oregonians are fighting the virus in the hospital today.
That’s 9 fewer than yesterday.
61 patients are in ICU.
That’s 3 fewer than Monday.
Almost 455,000 doses of a vaccine have now been administered.