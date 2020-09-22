Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 328 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 328 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 31,313 cases and 532 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Hood River (1), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (10), Malheur (14), Marion (38), Multnomah (60), Polk (9), Umatilla (3), Wasco (25), Washington (42), and Yamhill (6).
The deaths all occurred on September 20th and were people between 41 and 64 years of age.
Two of the three people had underlying medical conditions.
182 people are hospitalized by the virus, while over 5400 are now recovered.