      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Daily COVID-19 Count: 328 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

Sep 22, 2020 @ 2:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 328 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s totals to 31,313 cases and 532 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Hood River (1), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (10), Malheur (14), Marion (38), Multnomah (60), Polk (9), Umatilla (3), Wasco (25), Washington (42), and Yamhill (6).

The deaths all occurred on September 20th and were people between 41 and 64 years of age.

Two of the three people had underlying medical conditions.

182 people are hospitalized by the virus, while over 5400 are now recovered.

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro