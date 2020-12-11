Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 16 More Deaths, 1,610 New Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 16 more people have died from COVID-19 and an additional 1,610 confirmed and presumed cases.
The death toll now stands at 1,138 with the total number of cases at 91,421.
The deaths occurred in people between the ages of 52 and 87 from November 29th to December 9th. 12 of them had underlying health conditions. A death reported on December 4th was accidentally recorded twice, so the death toll has been revised down by one.
The majority of the new cases were in Multnomah County with 289. Fourth other counties say more than 100 additional cases: Washington County (198), Clackamas County (185), Marion County (175), and Deschutes (108).
The same number of people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as yesterday at 576. One more patient is Intensive Care Unit beds (128) than yesterday.