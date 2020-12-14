Oregon’s COVID-19 Count: 1,180 More Cases, 6 New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 1,180 more COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 95,010 cases and 1,161 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38).
The deaths occurred between November 19th and today and were people between 77 and 97 years of age.
5 of the 6 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
539 Oregonians are hospitalized by COVID-19 today.
That’s four more than Sunday.
121 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s four fewer than yesterday.