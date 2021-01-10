Oregon Zoo Says World’s Oldest Orangutan Has Died
Today the Oregon Zoo announced that they are mourning the loss of Inji, the worlds oldest orangutan.
Inji was 61 years old and thought to be the oldest orangutan in the world.
Bob Lee with the Oregon Zoo spoke about how Inji liked to go the windows of her habitat and look into people’s handbags.
According to the Zoo, “Some volunteers, staff and guests would make a point to carry wind-up toys or brightly colored items in their bags just to show Inji,” Lee said. “She remained active and inquisitive all through her golden years. She seemed to study humans and enjoy watching them, especially children.”