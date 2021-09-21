Oregon Tuesday Reports Just Over 1,700 New COVID Cases, 30 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports just over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (18), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (15), Columbia (12), Coos (86), Crook (13), Curry (11), Deschutes (80), Douglas (85), Grant (29), Harney (34), Hood River (4), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (25), Klamath (83), Lake (22), Lane (157), Lincoln (19), Linn (46), Malheur (60), Marion (173), Morrow (7), Multnomah (86), Polk (56), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (134), Union (21), Wasco (34), Washington (100) and Yamhill (71).
There are now 944 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 24 fewer than Monday.
264 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 14 fewer than yesterday.
Across Oregon, there are 59 available adult ICU beds and 347 available adult non-ICU beds.
