Oregon State Star Running Back Damien Martinez Arrested On Suspicion Of DUII

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor, Corvallis police said.

Martinez was also accused of reckless driving and reckless endangerment, and he was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana, the police said.

Martinez, 19, ran a red light Wednesday in Corvallis, which prompted a traffic stop, according to police. He was given a court date and cited before his release.

Martinez posted on social media on Thursday: “Made a mistake, I am fine, I WAS FINE, I’ll be fine …” He added a praying hands emoji.

Martinez, who was Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year last season, ran for 1,185 yards with nine touchdowns this season for the Beavers.