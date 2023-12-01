KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon State Star Running Back Damien Martinez Arrested On Suspicion Of DUII

November 30, 2023 4:04PM PST
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) is brought down by Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor, Corvallis police said.

Martinez was also accused of reckless driving and reckless endangerment, and he was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana, the police said.

Martinez, 19, ran a red light Wednesday in Corvallis, which prompted a traffic stop, according to police. He was given a court date and cited before his release.

Martinez posted on social media on Thursday: “Made a mistake, I am fine, I WAS FINE, I’ll be fine …” He added a praying hands emoji.

Martinez, who was Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year last season, ran for 1,185 yards with nine touchdowns this season for the Beavers.

