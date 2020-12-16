Oregon Sets Grim New COVID-19 Record
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon on Tuesday set a grim new record.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 54 new COVID-19 related deaths.
That’s the highest daily number of the pandemic.
The state’s death toll now sits at 1,214.
The deaths occurred between November 17th and December 14th.
The OHA also reports 1,129 new cases. That brings the state’s total to 96,092 cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (8), Columbia (15), Coos (9), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (31), Douglas (10), Grant (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (15), Klamath (22), Lake (3), Lane (111), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (18), Marion (140), Multnomah (215), Polk (22), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (44), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (89), Yamhill (31).
544 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 today.
That’s five more than Monday.
112 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s nine fewer than yesterday.