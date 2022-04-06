Oregon Reports Over 350 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 354 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.
103 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
20 of those patients are in the ICU.
The state’s test positivity is 3.4 percent.
–New Weekly Report Released–
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows increases in new cases and deaths, but a decrease in hospitalizations.
Between March 28th and April 3rd, cases were up 42 percent and deaths increased from 99 to 140. Hospitalizations dropped 44 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/xb5YhpTPN9 pic.twitter.com/LKkv983NJW
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 6, 2022
