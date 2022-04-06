      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports Over 350 New COVID-19 Cases

Apr 6, 2022 @ 3:36pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 354 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.

103 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

20 of those patients are in the ICU.

The state’s test positivity is 3.4 percent.

–New Weekly Report Released–

The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows increases in new cases and deaths, but a decrease in hospitalizations.

Between March 28th and April 3rd, cases were up 42 percent and deaths increased from 99 to 140. Hospitalizations dropped 44 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping Extended Again As Mayor Touts Progress
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Reacts To Judgement
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Governor Inslee Signs Washington State's $64 Billion Supplemental State Budget
OSP Trooper Commits Suicide In Patrol Car
Connect With Us Listen To Us On