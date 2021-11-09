Oregon Reports Over 1,100 More COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports over 1,120 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (11), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (20), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (77), Douglas (42), Grant (30), Hood River (16), Jackson (68), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (98), Lake (6), Lane (57), Lincoln (22), Linn (59), Malheur (9), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (96), Polk (40), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (47), Union (3), Wasco (18), Washington (67) and Yamhill (47).
510 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
About 125 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now about 60 available adult ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,356,184 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 6,041 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,083,433 doses of Moderna and 233,216 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
