Oregon Reports Just Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases, Weekly Report Shows Decreases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (9), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (5), Deschutes (82), Douglas (64), Hood River (8), Jackson (75), Jefferson (6), Josephine (55), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (67), Lincoln (17), Linn (72), Malheur (3), Marion (100), Morrow (3), Multnomah (141), Polk (36), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (102), and Yamhill (25)
About 400 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus. Over 90 over those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now about 50 available adult ICU beds.
NEW WEEKLY REPORT RELEASED
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows a decrease in new daily cases and hospitalizations, but an increase in deaths.
Between Monday, November 22nd and Sunday, November 28th, cases were down 25 percent and hospitalizations dropped 16 percent.
The state’s percentage of positive tests declined to 5.6 percent.