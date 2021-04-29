Oregon Reports 928 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Virus Related Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 928 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (13), Columbia (9), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (125), Douglas (17), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (32), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (24), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (3), Marion (81),Morrow (2), Multnomah (177), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (6), Washington (109) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2,491st death is an 88-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 27 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
There are now 339 Oregonians hospitalized by the virus.
That’s 13 more than yesterday.
71 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,564,698 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,274,713 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,723 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,229,497 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,794,112 who have had at least one dose.