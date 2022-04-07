Oregon Reports 446 New COVID-19 Cases, 84 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 446 new COVID-19 cases and 57 more virus related deaths.
84 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
19 of those patients are in the ICU.
The state’s test positivity rate is 3.8 percent.
–New Breakthrough Report Released–
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report finds that 47 percent of the state’s new cases between March 27th and April 2nd were people who are fully vaccinated.
To date, Oregon has now had about 198,000 breakthrough cases.
2.6 percent of those people were hospitalized, while .6 % died.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/Nq8usqef8o pic.twitter.com/IjIOVdgaGt
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 7, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/Nq8usqef8o pic.twitter.com/IjIOVdgaGt
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 7, 2022