Oregon Reports 2,453 New COVID-19 Cases; Latest Modeling Shows Good News

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,148 Oregonians are hospitalized Friday with COVID-19.
That’s two fewer than Thursday.
280 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s eight fewer than Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority says there are now 64 available adult ICU beds and 342 available adult NON-ICU beds across the state.
The OHA today also reports 2,453 new cases and 20 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (38), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (7), Columbia (38), Coos (34), Crook (31), Curry (8), Deschutes (199), Douglas (129), Grant (12), Harney (11), Hood River (7), Jackson (156), Jefferson (23), Josephine (77), Klamath (44), Lake (12), Lane (248), Lincoln (42), Linn (173), Malheur (24), Marion (201), Morrow (8), Multnomah (246), Polk (67), Sherman (1), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (89), Union (43), Wallowa (9), Wasco (28), Washington (190) and Yamhill (45).
Oregon’s 3,395th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9. Location of death is being confirmed. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,396th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,397th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,398th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sept. 8 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,399th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,400th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,401st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,402nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,403rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 8 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,404th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,405th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 9 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,406th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,407th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,408th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 4 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,409th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,410th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 8 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,411th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,412th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 1 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,413th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 1 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,414th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 31 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
New Modeling Shows Good News
The Oregon Health Authority is projecting an upcoming drop in new daily cases and hospitalizations.
It’s because the state’s reproductive rate decreased to .88 on August 25th.
If that rate holds, the OHA estimates an average of about 1500 new daily cases and 80 hospitalizations between September 15th and September 28th.
However, that number is what the OHA calls optimistic.
If you factor in assumptions around the reopening of schools and public events, new cases could average just under 2,000 per day and 107 hospitalizations during that same time frame.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/a5H0RhPk8w
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 10, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/a5H0RhPk8w
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 10, 2021