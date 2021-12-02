Oregon Records Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 1,046 new COVID-19 cases and 42 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case information
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (19), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (2), Columbia (26), Coos (36), Crook (22), Curry (7), Deschutes (83), Douglas (41), Harney (6), Hood River (6), Jackson (86), Jefferson (17), Josephine (43), Klamath (18), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (64), Malheur (3), Marion (62), Multnomah (157), Polk (22), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (8), Washington (117), and Yamhill (17)
About 380 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
90 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are about 50 available adult ICU beds.
New Breakthrough Report Released:
The Oregon Health Authority’s most recent COVID-19 breakthrough report finds that over 71 percent of the state’s cases between November 21st and November 27th were unvaccinated people.
To date, there have now been over 45,000 breakthrough cases in Oregon.
4.4 percent of those cases have lead to hospitalization.
1.2 percent have led to death.
