Oregon Now Just Over 38,000 First Doses Away From 70 Percent, Weekly Report Shows Mostly Decreases

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just a little over 38,000 first COVID-19 vaccine doses away from reaching the 70 percent threshold.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports 233 new cases and 2 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (4), Clackamas (14), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (13), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wasco (10), Washington (12), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2758th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Lane county who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2759th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 20 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
155 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s nine more than yesterday.
34 patients are in the ICU.
WEEKLY REPORT SHOWS MOSTLY DECREASES:
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report shows decreases in cases, deaths, and the percent positivity, but an increase in hospitalizations.
During the week of Monday, June 14th through Sunday, June 20th, cases dropped by almost 5 percent and deaths were down from 36 to 26.
The state’s percentage of positives tests decreased from 4 percent to 3.3 percent.
Hospitalizations were up from 152 to 161.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/nwns4C5X5S
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 23, 2021
