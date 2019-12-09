      Weather Alert

Oregon Man Guilty of Tax Fraud, Cites Religious Beliefs

Dec 9, 2019 @ 2:58pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – U.S. District Chief Judge Michael W. Mosman has found an Oregon man guilty of four counts of willfully failing to file tax returns during an unusual second trial.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 55-year-old Michael Bowman, of Columbia City called in to the Monday hearing and blamed the judge for keeping him from using his “sincerely held religious belief,” as a viable defense to whether he voluntarily and intentionally broke the law.

Bowman plans to appeal.

Monday’s bench trial followed a mistrial declared in August when a federal jury couldn’t reach consensus in the case.

