Oregon Issues First State License For Psilocybin Services

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has issued the first-ever psilocybin license in Oregon to a woman-owned business, Satori Farms PDX LLC, owned by Tori Armbrust. This comes as part of the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month, this milestone brings communities one step closer to accessing psilocybin services in Oregon.

“We congratulate Tori Armbrust of Satori Farms PDX LLC for being issued the first psilocybin license in Oregon’s history and for representing women leading the way for the emerging psilocybin ecosystem,” said Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager Angie Allbee. “We are committed to fostering an inclusive partnership with our regulated community to ensure safe, effective and equitable psilocybin services throughout the state.”

Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) is responsible for licensing psilocybin facilitators, manufacturers, service centers, and laboratories while ensuring that those licensees and their workers comply with Oregon law. OPS began accepting applications for the four license types on January 2, 2023. OPS expects to issue additional licenses to laboratories, service centers, and facilitators in the coming months.

“We’re excited to have the first manufacturer licensed, and we look forward to continued interest and applications,” said OPS Program Director Tom Eckert. “It is important to remind interested parties that psilocybin is still a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law, and that manufacture, distribution, and possession are still illegal under federal law. However, Oregon is leading the way with its program, which will provide safe and effective access to psilocybin services.”

The OPS Licensee Directory website will contain licensee names and contact details for all licensees that have requested to have their information published. This may also provide opportunities for licensed psilocybin businesses to connect.

In addition, OPS has begun publishing a Weekly Report on Applications for Licenses and Worker Permits. The new weekly report includes information about the total number of applications received by type and status. OPS will update the report on a weekly basis.

OPS encourages the public to visit the OPS website for more information and to sign up for updates on the section’s work.