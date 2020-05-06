Oregon Hits 115 COVID-19 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has now hit 115 deaths from COVID-19, with two more reported Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the state also reporting 70 new positive tests. That brings the state’s total to 2,887 positive tests.
There are also 7 new presumptive cases.
65,060 people have tested negative for the virus.
Multnomah County leads the way with 793 positive tests and 50 deaths, with Marion County second with 592 positive tests and 19 deaths.
All but six of the people who have died were over the age of 60.
1,125 people have fully recovered from the virus.