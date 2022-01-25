      Weather Alert
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen Hospitalized

Jan 25, 2022 @ 1:10pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says Director Patrick Allen is hospitalized.

The OHA says the Director does not have COVID, but suffered a “serious fall” at his home early Sunday morning and is undergoing evaluation for heart issues.

He’s expected to be discharged soon.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “Director Allen has helped Oregon get through the COVID-19 pandemic with among the lowest rates of hospitalizations and deaths in the nation. I’m grateful for the difficult, life-saving contributions he’s made to Oregon’s pandemic response. He is in my thoughts and I wish him a very speedy recovery.”

Deputy Director Kris Kautz will temporarily oversee the agency.

