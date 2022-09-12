Oregon Gets Federal Funds For Mobile Health Crisis Teams

KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

September 12, 2022 4:00PM PDT
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced financial support for expansion of mobile mental-health crisis intervention units in Oregon, the first state to receive the aid.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said prioritizing behavioral health treatment by putting crisis care in reach for more Americans is critical, in Oregon and beyond.

He encouraged all states to take advantage of this opportunity.

The new Medicaid-supported plan will allow Oregon to provide community-based stabilization services to individuals experiencing mental health and/or substance use crises throughout the state.

