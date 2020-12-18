Oregon Finalizes Vaccination Plans

      Breaking News
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday finalized the state’s vaccination plan.

The first phase, or Phase 1A, consists of 4 groups:

  • Group 1: Hospitals; urgent care; skilled nursing and memory care facility health care providers and residents; tribal health programs; emergency medical services providers and other first responders.
  • Group 2: Other long-term care facilities and congregate care sites, including health care providers and residents; hospice programs; mobile crisis care and related services; individuals working in a correctional setting; personnel of group homes for children or adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
  • Group 3: Outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups; in home care; day treatment services; non-emergency medical transportation.
  • Group 4: Health care personnel working in other outpatient and public health settings.

Phase 1B will include what the state calls “critical workers.”

In all, OHA expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will have access to COVID-19 vaccination during Phase 1A.

The general population isn’t expected to be eligible for vaccination until sometime in spring 2021.

