Oregon COVID-19 Count: 280 More Cases, 3 More Deaths

Jul 13, 2020 @ 1:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 280 more Oregonians have COVID-19, or are presumed to have it, and three more people have died from it.

That brings the state’s total numbers to 12,438 cases and 237 deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (20), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Linn (1), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (9), Multnomah (82), Polk (2), Umatilla (28), Wallowa (1), Washington (47), and Yamhill (8).

288,274 people have tested negative for the virus.

One of the people who died lived in Clackamas County, while the others lived in Umatilla County and Marion County.

All three people had underlying medical conditions.

246 people are now hospitalized with the virus, while 35 people are on a ventilator.

3,094 people are considered recovered.

